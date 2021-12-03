Fed's Bullard: Danger is will get too much inflation

Danger is we will get too much inflation and that's not intent of Fed's new framework

Economy has been very good at adapting to the pandemic, think that will continue

I dont think lower labor participation rate is threatening the economy

Lowering the balance sheet before raising rates does not seem to be on the table



Stocks are moving lower with the NASDAQ index now down 1% on the day. The S&P and Dow industrial average are also lower now. The Dow is down -0.1%. The S&P index is down -0.24%