Fed's Bullard: Danger is will get too much inflation
More from Fed's Bullard
- Danger is we will get too much inflation and that's not intent of Fed's new framework
- Economy has been very good at adapting to the pandemic, think that will continue
- I dont think lower labor participation rate is threatening the economy
- Lowering the balance sheet before raising rates does not seem to be on the table
Stocks are moving lower with the NASDAQ index now down 1% on the day. The S&P and Dow industrial average are also lower now. The Dow is down -0.1%. The S&P index is down -0.24%