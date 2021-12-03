Fed's Bullard: Danger is will get too much inflation

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from Fed's Bullard

  • Danger is we will get too much inflation and that's not intent of Fed's new framework
  • Economy has been very good at adapting to the pandemic, think that will continue
  • I dont think lower labor participation rate is threatening the economy
  • Lowering the balance sheet before raising rates does not seem to be on the table
Stocks are moving lower with the NASDAQ index now down 1% on the day. The S&P and Dow industrial average are also lower now. The Dow is down -0.1%. The S&P index is down -0.24%

