Fed's Bullard: Don't want people to focus so heavily on March meeting

Further comments by Bullard





Public health response to the virus is the key thing

Lower rates in the market will help

Don't take Bullard's remarks as gold. He isn't really "in-the-know", as evident by the emergency cut on Tuesday. Even more so, he's not even on the voting committee this year.





The bottom line is that the market has bullied the Fed into every decision since 2015. Unless the Fed decides to grow a backbone overnight, the market will surely try again.



