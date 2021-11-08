Fed's Bullard: Expect more than 4% GDP growth in 2022. Sees 2 rate hikes

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Bullard on Fox Business:

  • Expect supply chain disruptions to extend through 2022
  • We have quite a bit of inflation
  • We've done a lot to move policy in a hawkish direction
  • If we had to, we could end taper somewhat sooner than June
  • If inflation is more persistent, we may have to take a little sooner action
  • Bullard is a voter next year
I might have expect Bullard to be more hawkish but he's not pushing here.

