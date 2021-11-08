Fed's Bullard: Expect more than 4% GDP growth in 2022. Sees 2 rate hikes

Comments from Bullard on Fox Business:





Expect supply chain disruptions to extend through 2022

We have quite a bit of inflation

We've done a lot to move policy in a hawkish direction

If we had to, we could end taper somewhat sooner than June

If inflation is more persistent, we may have to take a little sooner action

Bullard is a voter next year



I might have expect Bullard to be more hawkish but he's not pushing here.





