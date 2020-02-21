Fed's Bullard: Fed purchases in repo market are not QE

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

And that will remain the party line *wink* *wink*

At least he has the courtesy to joke about it a little when saying that. But still, tell us something that we don't already not know.
