Fed's Bullard: Fed should remove monetary policy accommodation

Fed's Bullard is on the wires saying:



Fed should remove monetary policy accommodation



Fed may want to consider removing accommodation at faster pace in upcoming meetings

US economy had inflation shot in 2021



Asset price inflation has been substantial as well

US GDP recovered, poised to grow; labor market very tight, likely to get stronger

Too soon to assess impact of new Covid – 19 variant on US economy

Bullard is more of a hawk and will be a voting member next year. The Fed will meet it one more time in December and although the jobs report was weaker than expectations, the Fed chair and other members seem intent to start to tackle the threat of inflation and to remove taper quicker as a result.

