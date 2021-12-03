Fed's Bullard: Fed should remove monetary policy accommodation
Feds Bullard (hawk) is a voter next year
Fed's Bullard is on the wires saying:
- Fed should remove monetary policy accommodation
- Fed may want to consider removing accommodation at faster pace in upcoming meetings
- US economy had inflation shot in 2021
- Asset price inflation has been substantial as well
- US GDP recovered, poised to grow; labor market very tight, likely to get stronger
- Too soon to assess impact of new Covid – 19 variant on US economy
Bullard is more of a hawk and will be a voting member next year. The Fed will meet it one more time in December and although the jobs report was weaker than expectations, the Fed chair and other members seem intent to start to tackle the threat of inflation and to remove taper quicker as a result.