Feds Bullard (hawk): Fed needs to take into account the "inflationary shock"
St. Louis Fed president James Bullard speaking
Feds' Bullard is one of the most hawkish of the Fed president's. He is a voting member in 2022
- The US has had an "inflationary shock" that is large and which the Fed needs to take into account calibrating policy in 2022
- sees inflation at 2.5% still through 2022, with risk of it being much higher and forcing the Fed into inflation fighting mode
- Wants taper completed by Q1 2022 to open option for interest rate increase if needed
- Firms currently have pricing power and executives seem confident that they can pass rising input costs along to consumers
- Labor markets are as tight as they ever get with more job openings then unemployed
- Pandemic retirees are not coming back. Fed does not need to strive to full return of pre-Covid employment
- Economy has clearly adapted to coronavirus
- Does not see Delta variant stopping the economies progress
- Sees Q4 2022 as logical time for initial rate increase given expected ongoing employment gains and strong inflation
- Expects the Fed to allow balance sheet to run off after taper is complete, allow market pricing to take over in the long term credit markets
- Taper is mostly priced into markets at this point, details matter only a little at this point
- Upper half of income distribution can always hedge against inflation, lower income families hit hardest by the rising prices