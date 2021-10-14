Fed's Bullard: High level of core PCE inflation is concerning

I think by end of tapering next spring, unemployment will be 3.5% or better

Labor markets are very tight

My outlook for the US economy is still pretty bullish

Not a strong case that inflation will definitely dissipate over the next six months

I would put a 50% chance on high levels of inflation persisting

Many US workers have retired

One of the big puzzles in the US labor market is the persistent gap in labor force participation, including among prime age workers. The low-inflation argument is that those are really unemployed people who will be pulled back in. The high-inflation bet is that they won't come back.





