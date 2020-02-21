Fed's Bullard: High probability that coronavirus outbreak will blow over

St Louis Fed president, James Bullard, speaks to CNBC

Low probability that virus outbreak will get much worse

Market expectations likely to return to "on hold" outlook

Fed is in great shape, don't have to lower rates

Have been concerned by yield curve issues

Well, if a dove isn't looking for a rate cut, that does say a bit on the Fed's current stance. Then again, Bullard isn't a voting member on the committee this year.





As for yields, I don't think they can sit too comfortable just yet. 10-year Treasury yields are at September lows today and 2s-10s is hovering around 10-11 bps only.



