Fed's Bullard: High probability that coronavirus outbreak will blow over

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

St Louis Fed president, James Bullard, speaks to CNBC

  • Low probability that virus outbreak will get much worse
  • Market expectations likely to return to "on hold" outlook
  • Fed is in great shape, don't have to lower rates
  • Have been concerned by yield curve issues
ForexLive
Well, if a dove isn't looking for a rate cut, that does say a bit on the Fed's current stance. Then again, Bullard isn't a voting member on the committee this year.

As for yields, I don't think they can sit too comfortable just yet. 10-year Treasury yields are at September lows today and 2s-10s is hovering around 10-11 bps only.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose