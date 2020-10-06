Fed's Bullard: I like monetary policy right now

St Louis Fed president, James Bullard, speaks in a WSJ interview





Don't think the Fed has to do anything differently now or going into next year

Economy may improve faster than markets think, but Fed will keep current policy

Hopeful that policy is right to spur a faster recovery

More fiscal stimulus will make forecasts "that much rosier"

Full interview (may be gated)





There isn't anything in there to really distract from the current narrative with the Fed i.e. low rates for longer. This just reaffirms that sentiment, with Bullard saying that even a likely robust recovery in the US economy isn't going to call for a change in policy.