Feds Bullard is back. Baseline is that further stimulus will be approved

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Holds a webinar on the US economy

Fed's Bullard - who has been more constructive on the US economy of late - is conducting a webinar on the US economy and is now answering questions:
  • should get resources to households hit hard by virus
  • baseline is that further stimulus will be approved to help more targeted group of people
  • change in TIPS yields show market faith and Fed hitting inflation target
  • almost all of US GDP can be produced even with coronavirus circulating
  • low take-up of Fed facilities not a measure of success
  • Fed liquidity facilities are working as planned
....more as it comes in 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose