Feds Bullard is back. Baseline is that further stimulus will be approved
Holds a webinar on the US economy
Fed's Bullard - who has been more constructive on the US economy of late - is conducting a webinar on the US economy and is now answering questions:
- should get resources to households hit hard by virus
- baseline is that further stimulus will be approved to help more targeted group of people
- change in TIPS yields show market faith and Fed hitting inflation target
- almost all of US GDP can be produced even with coronavirus circulating
- low take-up of Fed facilities not a measure of success
- Fed liquidity facilities are working as planned