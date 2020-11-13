Feds Bullard is back. Baseline is that further stimulus will be approved

Holds a webinar on the US economy

Fed's Bullard - who has been more constructive on the US economy of late - is conducting a webinar on the US economy and is now answering questions:

should get resources to households hit hard by virus



baseline is that further stimulus will be approved to help more targeted group of people



change in TIPS yields show market faith and Fed hitting inflation target



almost all of US GDP can be produced even with coronavirus circulating



low take-up of Fed facilities not a measure of success



Fed liquidity facilities are working as planned



....more as it comes in