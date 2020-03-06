Fed's Bullard: Jobs report shows economy was in good shape in February

Fed's Bullard speaking on the jobs report

Fed's Bullard is on the wires saying:
  • jobs report shows economy was in good shape and February
  • will have a slowdown for a while in the US
  • pretty confident will be better than China
  • markets seem to be pricing and worst outcome here
  • I am not sure that's warranted
  • if we get control of the virus everything will return to the very strong economy we had earlier this year
  • the optimal responses is a public health response

