Fed's Bullard: Jobs report shows economy was in good shape in February
Fed's Bullard is on the wires saying:
- jobs report shows economy was in good shape and February
- will have a slowdown for a while in the US
- pretty confident will be better than China
- markets seem to be pricing and worst outcome here
- I am not sure that's warranted
- if we get control of the virus everything will return to the very strong economy we had earlier this year
- the optimal responses is a public health response