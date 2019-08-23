Fed's Bullard: Lower rates would help us hit inflation target

St Louis Fed president James Bullard speaks to CNBC





Market has expectations for low inflation

Labour market is doing well, retail sales very good

There are still downside risks, want to take out more insurance

Fed should cut rates because yield curve inversion is "not a good place to be"

We have been below inflation target since 2012

Would like to focus on hitting inflation target

It looks like Bullard is making his case for voting in favour of a 25 bps rate cut in September. This will offset Esther George's stance of going against a rate cut as seen yesterday. Among the voting members this year, these two are polar opposites on the dove-hawk scale.





If you didn't already know, Bullard is the most dovish member among the FOMC voting board this year and sits alongside Kashkari on the dovish extreme.



