Fed's Bullard: Lower rates would help us hit inflation target

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

St Louis Fed president James Bullard speaks to CNBC


  • Market has expectations for low inflation
  • Labour market is doing well, retail sales very good
  • There are still downside risks, want to take out more insurance
  • Fed should cut rates because yield curve inversion is "not a good place to be"
  • We have been below inflation target since 2012
  • Would like to focus on hitting inflation target
ForexLive
It looks like Bullard is making his case for voting in favour of a 25 bps rate cut in September. This will offset Esther George's stance of going against a rate cut as seen yesterday. Among the voting members this year, these two are polar opposites on the dove-hawk scale.

If you didn't already know, Bullard is the most dovish member among the FOMC voting board this year and sits alongside Kashkari on the dovish extreme.

