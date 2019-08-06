Fed's Bullard: May need more policy action but past moves being felt

St. Louis Fed Pres. Bullard speaking on monetary policy and the economy

not seeing yield curve inversion intensifying so far



May need more policy action but past moves are being felt



inflation pressures remain muted



Fed policy considerably more accommodative versus late 2018



trade developments chilling global investment, growth



Fed can't react to day-to-day trade negotiations



does not expect trade uncertainty to dissipate quickly



there is a risk that trade uncertainty may slow US economy more than expected



further rate action may be desirable, but economy still adjusting the Fed's shift as of early this year from raising rates to lowering them



monetary policy considerably looser today than versus late last year





Bullard has been traditionally known as a dove. However, he has moved more in line with the concensus of late. He is a voting member of the FOMC.