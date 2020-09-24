Fed's Bullard: Our QE policy is 'about right' for now

There may be more inflationary pressure in 2021 than usual

Not reasonable for 2nd wave to dominate forecasts

Fatality rates from virus unlikely to reach March/April levels

Fed can afford to 'wait and see' on policy and economy

Inflation could rise to 2% as soon as next year

I think it's highly likely that inflation will be at 2% of above in Q2 of 2021 as a vaccine is rolled out and there are extremely easy year-over-year comps on gasoline and clothing. The Fed can look through that but I wonder if the bond market will get jittery.

