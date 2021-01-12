Fed's Bullard: Outlook for 2021 seems very strong
Fed's Bullard speaks in online interview with Wall Street Journal
- outlook for 2021 seems very strong and above trend
- sees US GDP shrinking around -2.5% last year
- inflation looks set to move a somewhat higher
- sees unemployment dropping below 5% this year
- too soon to make judgment on timing upon buying shift
- his base cases for a good economy in 2021
- asked about bond tapering, says 'not close' yet
- calls recent rising 10 year yields 'encouraging sign'
Bullard has been more positive about the economy of late. He is a nonvoting member in 2021