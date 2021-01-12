Fed's Bullard: Outlook for 2021 seems very strong

Fed's Bullard speaks in online interview with Wall Street Journal

outlook for 2021 seems very strong and above trend



sees US GDP shrinking around -2.5% last year



inflation looks set to move a somewhat higher



sees unemployment dropping below 5% this year



too soon to make judgment on timing upon buying shift



his base cases for a good economy in 2021



asked about bond tapering, says 'not close' yet



calls recent rising 10 year yields 'encouraging sign'



Bullard has been more positive about the economy of late. He is a nonvoting member in 2021