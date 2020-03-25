Fed's Bullard: Perhaps 46 million people will be laid off in US due to virus
St Louse Fed President James Bullard speaks to the wires:
- Think of government programs as 'relief' not 'stimulus'
- Want workers healthy and ready to return to work in H2
- An 'unparalleled' disruption in Q2 should not be discouraging
- Not ruling out anything in terms of further Fed steps
Bullard has been wrong about this every step of the way. I hesitant to even write up his latest comments lest someone think they can be taken seriously.