Fed's Bullard: Perhaps 46 million people will be laid off in US due to virus

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

St Louse Fed President James Bullard speaks to the wires:

  • Think of government programs as 'relief' not 'stimulus'
  • Want workers healthy and ready to return to work in H2
  • An 'unparalleled' disruption in Q2 should not be discouraging
  • Not ruling out anything in terms of further Fed steps
Bullard has been wrong about this every step of the way. I hesitant to even write up his latest comments lest someone think they can be taken seriously.

