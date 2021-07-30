Fed's Bullard says he still expects 7% growth this year

The number was a bit lower than expectations were 6 or 8 weeks ago but it will just push growth into H2

Q2 GDP report 'very good' on the whole



Says he still expects 7% growth this year

Says he expects above trend growth 'for quite some time' in the US

Productivity seems much higher and technology is helping that

There is 'overwhelming' anecdotal evidence of tight labor markets in the US, seeing offers of hiring bonuses and other benefits

Jobs could be fully recovered by next summer, which would meet the fed condition for raising rates

The criteria for labor market recovery will be met sooner than many expect even under benign assumptions about growth



Bullard is one of the FOMC members who are pushing for sooner tightening. He's a voter in 2022.





The comment on jobs is an interesting one.



