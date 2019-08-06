Fed's Bullard says he wouldn't rule out more policy changes ahead

We have already adjusted for trade uncertainty

Don't see a recession on the horizon

Does not see conditions that would warrant a half-point cut all at once

Appreciated for Fed Chairs speaking on independence

Fed is making decisions the way it always has, despite political 'buzz'

Fed should not react to short-term market moves

Doesn't regard recent policy moves in Chinese currency as evidence of a change in the country's foreign exchange policy



This is not the kind of thing you want to hear if you're long bonds.

