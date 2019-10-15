Fed's Bullard says that must consider additional rate cut insurance

Bullard still not giving firm indications about his conviction





But says that he does not want to pre-judge the next Fed meeting

If anything else, I'd take the above as meaning that he wouldn't mind if Fed officials would err towards another rate cut but he isn't going to be spearheading the agenda for now.





In case you're wondering why I'm saying that he isn't giving much away here, it is more of the case that he is the most dovish voting member and if he says that they should just "consider" instead of needing to cut, that's not really all too dovish.



