Fed's Bullard says 'sort of full recovery' possible this year

Author: Adam Button

Comments from the St Louis Fed President

  • Under the right circumstances, US could end 2020 with GDP at 2019 level
  • "Considerable" resources already pledged to fight virus
  • Room for "substantial decline" in unemployment rate in the months ahead
  • Risks remain, execution of 'granular' health policy needed to keep momentum
Almost everything Bullard says is questionable in one way or another. Add this to the list. I can't imagine any market participants taking him seriously.

