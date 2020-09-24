Fed's Bullard says 'sort of full recovery' possible this year
Comments from the St Louis Fed President
- Under the right circumstances, US could end 2020 with GDP at 2019 level
- "Considerable" resources already pledged to fight virus
- Room for "substantial decline" in unemployment rate in the months ahead
- Risks remain, execution of 'granular' health policy needed to keep momentum
Almost everything Bullard says is questionable in one way or another. Add this to the list. I can't imagine any market participants taking him seriously.