Fed's Bullard says supports beginning tapering in November
Federal Reserve St. Louis President Bullard speaking in a CNBC interview
Says he supports starting taper in November
- he wants to finish taper in 1Q of 2022 to be in place to react to higher inflation
- says pandemic will come under better and better control with pills, booster shots, shots for kids
- says still in great shape economy-wise despite delta set-back in Q3
- by next spring could see unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic level
- says 'reasonable' to think inflation could come down on its own, but there's some risk it could go higher
- wants to be in a position to raise rates if needed in Spring or Summer of 2022
- probability of a recession is exceptionally low at this point
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.