Fed's Bullard says supports beginning tapering in November

Federal Reserve St. Louis President Bullard speaking in a CNBC interview

Says he supports starting taper in November

he wants to finish taper in 1Q of 2022 to be in place to react to higher inflation

says pandemic will come under better and better control with pills, booster shots, shots for kids

says still in great shape economy-wise despite delta set-back in Q3

by next spring could see unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic level

says 'reasonable' to think inflation could come down on its own, but there's some risk it could go higher

wants to be in a position to raise rates if needed in Spring or Summer of 2022

probability of a recession is exceptionally low at this point

Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.







