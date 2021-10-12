Fed's Bullard says supports beginning tapering in November

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve St. Louis President Bullard speaking in a CNBC interview

Says he supports starting taper in November
  • he wants to finish taper in 1Q of 2022 to be in place to react to higher inflation 
  • says pandemic will come under better and better control with pills, booster shots, shots for kids 
  • says still in great shape economy-wise despite delta set-back in Q3
  • by next spring could see unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic level
  • says 'reasonable' to think inflation could come down on its own, but there's some risk it could go higher
  • wants to be in a position to raise rates if needed in Spring or Summer of 2022
  • probability of a recession is exceptionally low at this point
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.

