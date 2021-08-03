Fed's Bullard says that wants end of crisis-era policies to begin soon
Remarks by St Louis Fed president, James Bullard
Well, he has been one of the more vocal voices in calling for the start of the tapering process so these remarks sit in line with that.
- This is so that Fed can move in smaller steps rather than risk a "scramble" if high inflation persists
- Possibility of higher growth for more years to come bodes well for US economy and workers but risk management warrants caution
- Pandemic may have opened up a new "regime" of higher productivity, higher inflation, and higher volatility
For this week, watch out for Fed vice chair Clarida's speech tomorrow as he will be speaking about "Outlooks, Outcomes, and Prospects for U.S. Monetary Policy" so that might cover some views on when and where taper discussions will come in for the Fed.