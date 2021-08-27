Fed's Bullard says you could argue this is one of the tightest jobs markets in decades

On jobs, you have to think about where the labor market will be at the end of the taper

Fed is fine if inflation moderates quickly but we may need to put downward pressure on prices if inflation lasts longer

QE purchases don't have much value right now

Repeats that he would like to taper now and finish by the end of Q1

The Fed needs optionality in the case that inflation doesn't moderate

The bond market continues to sell off with US 10-year yields now at the highs of the day at 1.356%.





If Powell delivers anything like what we've heard from Bullard, there will be carnage in equity markets.

