Fed's Bullard says you could argue this is one of the tightest jobs markets in decades

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Bullard on TV

  • On jobs, you have to think about where the labor market will be at the end of the taper
  • Fed is fine if inflation moderates quickly but we may need to put downward pressure on prices if inflation lasts longer
  • QE purchases don't have much value right now
  • Repeats that he would like to taper now and finish by the end of Q1
  • The Fed needs optionality in the case that inflation doesn't moderate
The bond market continues to sell off with US 10-year yields now at the highs of the day at 1.356%.

If Powell delivers anything like what we've heard from Bullard, there will be carnage in equity markets.

