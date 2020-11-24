Feds Bullard: Sees no need to change bond purchases right now

Fed's Bullard speaking

The Fed's Bullard (more of a hawk) is on the wires saying:

data has not been as strong as it was a but so far were holding up



still thinks we will get above trend growth in Q4 and into next year



thinks US recession will largely be dated to March – April.



Does not see a one-to-one relationship between the path of the pandemic in the path of the economy



expiring emergency programs could be revised if needed, some had some criticism around them anyway



we have a great policy right now



sees no need to change bond purchases right now



encouraged by recent vaccine news, seems to me there is light at the end of the tunnel

Comments from Bullard are consistent with his recent views