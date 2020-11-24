Feds Bullard: Sees no need to change bond purchases right now
Fed's Bullard speaking
The Fed's Bullard (more of a hawk) is on the wires saying:
Comments from Bullard are consistent with his recent views
- data has not been as strong as it was a but so far were holding up
- still thinks we will get above trend growth in Q4 and into next year
- thinks US recession will largely be dated to March – April.
- Does not see a one-to-one relationship between the path of the pandemic in the path of the economy
- expiring emergency programs could be revised if needed, some had some criticism around them anyway
- we have a great policy right now
- sees no need to change bond purchases right now
- encouraged by recent vaccine news, seems to me there is light at the end of the tunnel