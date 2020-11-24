Feds Bullard: Sees no need to change bond purchases right now

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Bullard speaking

The Fed's Bullard (more of a hawk) is on the wires saying:
  • data has not been as strong as it was a but so far were holding up
  • still thinks we will get above trend growth in Q4 and into next year
  • thinks US recession will largely be dated to March – April.
  • Does not see a one-to-one relationship between the path of the pandemic in the path of the economy
  • expiring emergency programs could be revised if needed, some had some criticism around them anyway
  • we have a great policy right now
  • sees no need to change bond purchases right now
  • encouraged by recent vaccine news, seems to me there is light at the end of the tunnel
Comments from Bullard are consistent with his recent views
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose