Fed's Bullard sees two rate hikes in 2022

Comments from Bullard





Calls for balance sheet to begin declining as soon as bond purchases end

The Fed is showing commitment to higher inflation framework but now risks overachieving with inflation too high for too long

'Robust' expansion to continue through 2022

At this point, it would take 'a very large shock' to throw off start of taper

Policy normalization can move faster than 2007-09 given the speed of the recovery



Bullard is slowly turning into a major hawk. What's scary about him is that he will often shoot from the hip and isn't scared of roiling markets with a comment, so it will be a small headwind every time he talks. That said, the market largely stopped paying attention to Bullard a long time ago.