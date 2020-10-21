Fed's Bullard: So far so good as far as Fed policy

Fed's Bullard speaking in virtual discussion on economy

As the clock ticks toward the quiet period before the next FOMC decision on November 5, Fed's Bullard is getting in some last words. In a virtual discussion on the economy, the nonvoting member says:



Fed est. will keep rates low for quite a while



Fed isn't battling markets over the rate outlook



Fed policy in great shape for right now



Negative rates not viewed as good option in the US



We have made substantial progress in getting virus under control



US daily fatalities per million have fallen to levels similar to accidental injury



So far so good as far as Fed policy



Fed is buying bonds at a healthy clip



His base cases the is for no 2nd wave of virus in terms of daily rate of fatalities



Sees rapid US 3rd quarter growth continuing into fourth-quarter and 1st half of 2021



Most businesses can operate safely, and succeed economically



Could wait until 1st quarter 2021 to assess need for further fiscal stimulus



If inflation goes higher, Fed will need to react as aggressively as in past



Credit risks aren't materializing so far, expects economy to continue to grow



End of the tunnel for the pandemic could lead to a boom



There are still 4.5 million people that are temporarily laid off



Housing has been a bright spot



Pandemic made speed up retirement decisions



Some may work longer, since they can't work from home, others may retire sooner



for now and medium-term US debt burden is manageable

Bullard has been more on the bullish side for the recovery vs the consensus (Hawkish). His comments are congruent with that view.





