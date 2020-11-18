Fed's Bullard speaks at around 1:20 PM ET

Fed's Bullard discusses economic outlook





Bullard has been more hawkish generally. He last spoke on November 13. At that time he said





Sees room for US unemployment to improve substantially

Monetary and fiscal policy have been very effective

Execution of risk-based health policy critical

should get resources to households hit hard by virus

baseline is that further stimulus will be approved to help more targeted group of people

change in TIPS yields show market faith and Fed hitting inflation target

almost all of US GDP can be produced even with coronavirus circulating

low take-up of Fed facilities not a measure of success

Fed liquidity facilities are working as planned

Current pace of asset purchases has been effective, policy in a very good place.



Even if Fed emergency programs are shut down at the end of year, markets would know they can be reopened, trust Fed's willingness to act as backstop



decentralized US response more flexible than national edicts, will be adequate to contain virus



investment will pick up substantially as vaccine nears, probability rises pandemic will end



Fed still "not thinking about thinking about" raising interest rates, still a long climb for economy



financial stability not a key concern in midst of pandemic



vaccine very good news, could and pandemic in 2021

