Fed's Bullard: 'Tangible' risk inflation could be even stronger than expected
Comments from Bullard:
- Policymaking needs to account for new inflation risks in the coming months
- Full reopening in the US and globally could mean more tailwinds for the US economy and faster price increases
- Upside surprise in inflation could push prices beyond what's needed for Fed to account for weak inflation in the past
No one is on the wires more than Bullard. This is already the 3rd or 4th time he's spoken since the Fed decision.