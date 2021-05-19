Fed's Bullard: I think inflation will remain above 2% in 2022 but that will be consistent with framework

Comments from the St Louis Fed president





Says he wouldn't be surprised if 2021 GDP estimates were raised from +6.5%

The US has a 'big economic boom going on'



I would like to see more inflation data before changing my forecast. The data is very noisy

I think inflation will remain above 2% in 2022



What's important here is that he said the Fed will tolerate inflation above 2% throughout 2022.



