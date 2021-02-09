Fed's Bullard to speak at the top of the hour
Speaking at a virtual eventSt. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard is scheduled to speak on the economy monetary policy had a virtual event hosted by the national Inst. of economic and social research.
Last week Bullard said on February 5th:
- Recovery 'already looks strong'
- If 'we play our cards right' Fed might be able to move inflation above target during post-pandemic 'boom'
- Will look to leadership from Chair Powell about when to start QE tapering discussion. It's too early in the midst of pandemic
- Inflation expectations have recovered from 2020 lows
- Downside risks remain, cites virus mutations
- Job-market recovery is 4 years ahead of last recession
- Virus mutation that defeats vaccine 'a tangible risk' to positive scenario
- Sees 'very strong' US GDP growth in 2021 as pandemic eases over the first half of the year