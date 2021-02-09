Fed's Bullard to speak at the top of the hour

Speaking at a virtual event





Last week Bullard said on February 5th:

Recovery 'already looks strong'

If 'we play our cards right' Fed might be able to move inflation above target during post-pandemic 'boom'

Will look to leadership from Chair Powell about when to start QE tapering discussion. It's too early in the midst of pandemic On February 4th he said:

Inflation expectations have recovered from 2020 lows

Downside risks remain, cites virus mutations

Job-market recovery is 4 years ahead of last recession

Virus mutation that defeats vaccine 'a tangible risk' to positive scenario

Sees 'very strong' US GDP growth in 2021 as pandemic eases over the first half of the year

On February 4th he said:

St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard is scheduled to speak on the economy monetary policy had a virtual event hosted by the national Inst. of economic and social research.