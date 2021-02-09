Fed's Bullard to speak at the top of the hour

Speaking at a virtual event

St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard is scheduled to speak on the economy monetary policy had a virtual event hosted by the national Inst. of economic and social research.

Last week Bullard said on February 5th:
  • Recovery 'already looks strong'
  • If 'we play our cards right' Fed might be able to move inflation above target during post-pandemic 'boom'
  • Will look to leadership from Chair Powell about when to start QE tapering discussion. It's too early in the midst of pandemic
On February 4th he said:
  • Inflation expectations have recovered from 2020 lows
  • Downside risks remain, cites virus mutations
  • Job-market recovery is 4 years ahead of last recession
  • Virus mutation that defeats vaccine 'a tangible risk' to positive scenario
  • Sees 'very strong' US GDP growth in 2021 as pandemic eases over the first half of the year

