Fed's Bullard: Virus shock to US economy unlike any other

Fed's Bullard holds virtual discussion on the economy

  • Virus shock to US economy unlike any other
  • main disruption to economy will be in Q2
  • still feels main disruption to economy will be in Q2 if situation is managed properly
  • Fed has intervened effectively to maintain financial market functioning, stave off crisis on that front
  • US fiscal support has been quite strong
  • Fed provided support so crisis doesn't become financial
  • Europe is hit by virus: US is 2nd
  • pandemic crisis a stress test for Euro and the European project
  • economy does not have a pause button, if closures extend to long new problems will develop
  • past pandemics have not necessarily led to a long period of economic decline at times followed by strong growth
  • coronavirus testing could end the crisis
  • government could pay production costs of tests
  • broader testing, using existing technology, likely to end crisis sooner than waiting on a vaccine or other more complete remedies
  • US cannot afford to stay on hold until there is a complete and total resolution of the virus such as a vaccine
  • still possibly you get 20% unemployment
  • would view 3rd quarter as a transition quarter
  • hoping economy opens up with some confidence
