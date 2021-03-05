Feds Bullard: Wait and see on inflation because we've been too low
Feds Bullard speaking ahead of the quiet period
The Feds quiet period is set to start tomorrow and runs to March 18th. The FOMC meets on March 16-17 with the decision announced on March 17th.
- wait and see on inflation because we've been too low
- Fed policy can be less preemptive on inflation
- May see more inflation in 2021, 2022 then we are used to
- looks like were going to have robust economy in 2021
- markets trust the Fed to keep inflation under control
- would welcome inflation above 2% on a sustained basis
- it's okay if were 0.5% above feds target for some time
- better outlook is bringing real yields higher
- 10 year yields now returning to pre-pandemic levels
- would be concerned by disorderly trading; we are not at that point
- still need a lot of repair in the labor market