Feds Bullard: Wait and see on inflation because we've been too low

Feds Bullard speaking ahead of the quiet period





wait and see on inflation because we've been too low



Fed policy can be less preemptive on inflation



May see more inflation in 2021, 2022 then we are used to



looks like were going to have robust economy in 2021



markets trust the Fed to keep inflation under control



would welcome inflation above 2% on a sustained basis



it's okay if were 0.5% above feds target for some time



better outlook is bringing real yields higher



10 year yields now returning to pre-pandemic levels



would be concerned by disorderly trading; we are not at that point



still need a lot of repair in the labor market



The Feds quiet period is set to start tomorrow and runs to March 18th. The FOMC meets on March 16-17 with the decision announced on March 17th.