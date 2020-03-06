Fed's Bullard: We are all struggling to understand the effects of the coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by St Louis Fed president, James Bullard

  • We are monitoring the situation, willing to do more
  • Market seems to be pricing in the very worst-case
  • Not surprised by market volatility
  • Expects growth slowdown from the virus impact to be temporary
ForexLive
The line on 'willing to do more' will just reinforce the case in the market now of a 50 bps rate cut ahead of the 18 March policy meeting. The headline comment also doesn't exude much confidence on their end about the current situation.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose