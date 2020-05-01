Fed's Bullard: We'll get back to normal in H2
Bullard spoke to the WSJ
Bullard is a laughably bad forecaster. On Feb 28, he was saying that Fed policy was in a good place.
- Trouble in the economy "is mostly a second quarter phenomenon, and then we'll start to recover and get back to normal in the second half of the year."
- "This can only go on for so long. You can hit the pause button on the
U.S. economy, but if you try to keep it on pause for too long, too many
other problems will start to accrue and you'll start to get lots of
bankruptcies and lots of business failures."
- "The real risk here is that the response to the pandemic, which is appropriate, would then morph into a depression-like scenario, and I think we are taking depression risk here if we are not careful and if we don't execute this properly over the next couple of months."
- Warns that if shutdown goes on too long, there won't be a proper recovery
- "I just don't see any chance that we'd be moving off that kind of stance until we get much better numbers on the U.S. economy."