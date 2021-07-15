Fed's Bullard: It's time to end these emergency measures
Comments from the St Louis Fed President
- There are many parameters around any tapering decision
- It's clear some of the higher inflation is temporary
- We're in a situation where we can taper, should keep options open
- It's time to end these emergency measures
- We've made a lot of progress in the labor market
- Some of the gain in inflation could hang into 2022
Bullard wants some flexibility on the taper process rather than some kind of 10B/month plan for a year starting in January. I think he's going to lose that battle.