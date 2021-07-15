Fed's Bullard: It's time to end these emergency measures

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the St Louis Fed President

Comments from the St Louis Fed President
  • There are many parameters around any tapering decision
  • It's clear some of the higher inflation is temporary
  • We're in a situation where we can taper, should keep options open
  • It's time to end these emergency measures
  • We've made a lot of progress in the labor market
  • Some of the gain in inflation could hang into 2022
Bullard wants some flexibility on the taper process rather than some kind of 10B/month plan for a year starting in January. I think he's going to lose that battle.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose