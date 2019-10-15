Fed's Bullard: Zero rates, forward guidance, QE still in the play book for "ordinary recession"

Bullard Q&A session after his earlier speech

Suddenly, he's back to a bit of a more dovish stance following his earlier comments about possible rate hikes if the economy improves again. That said, he's hardly pushing the issue for a 25 bps rate cut this month and I think that's the key takeaway in all of this.
