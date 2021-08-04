Feds Clarida: Expects conditions for raising interest rates to be met by end of 2022

Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaking at the Peterson Institute for International economics









starting hikes in 2023 is entirely consistent with the Fed framework



economy has made progress toward goals



Fed could see substantial further progress by the end of this year



Core PCE inflation above 3% will be more than moderate overshoot



his forecast for inflation, employment or similar to the medium of the Fed policymakers June forecasts

expects his assessment for maximum employment outcomes meets the forecasts to be reached by end of 2022



economy on track for most rapid recession rebound and 50 years



sees policy normalization beginning in 2023



spreads of Delta vibrant eight downside risk



most of the inflation overshoot will prove to be transitory



risk to my inflation Outlook is to the upside



support from fiscal policy, along with monetary policy, can offset constraints of effective lower bound



Fed policy decisions depend on outcomes, not outlook, which is uncertain



Fed will give advance notice of taper



I see the comments from Clarida as being perhaps a bit of a hybrid. He is neither too hot or too cold. Concerned about inflation and sets 3% as his limit for inflation by the end of the year and does not rule out a hike in 2022.