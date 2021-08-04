Feds Clarida: Expects conditions for raising interest rates to be met by end of 2022

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaking at the Peterson Institute for International economics


Fed's Clarinda
  • starting hikes in 2023 is entirely consistent with the Fed framework
  • economy has made progress toward goals
  • Fed could see substantial further progress by the end of this year
  • Core PCE inflation above 3% will be more than moderate overshoot
  • his forecast for inflation, employment or similar to the medium of the Fed policymakers June forecasts
  • expects his assessment for maximum employment outcomes meets the forecasts to be reached by end of 2022
  • says that the economy has made progress toward goals since setting a substantial further progress bar for tapering asset purchases in December 2020
  • economy on track for most rapid recession rebound and 50 years
  • sees policy normalization beginning in 2023
  • economy has made progress toward goals required for tapering
  • spreads of Delta vibrant eight downside risk
  • most of the inflation overshoot will prove to be transitory
  • risk to my inflation Outlook is to the upside
  • support from fiscal policy, along with monetary policy, can offset constraints of effective lower bound
  • Fed policy decisions depend on outcomes, not outlook, which is uncertain
  • Fed will give advance notice of taper
I see the comments from Clarida as being perhaps a bit of a hybrid.  He is neither too hot or too cold.  Concerned about inflation and sets 3% as his limit for inflation by the end of the year and does not rule out a hike in 2022.  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose