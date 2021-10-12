Fed's Clarida: Gradual taper concluding mid-2022 may soon be warranted
Comments from the Fed vice chair
- Risks to inflation are to the upside
- Fed would react to persistent upside move in inflation expectations but that isn't happening now
- Decision on pace of asset purchases won't be intended to carry signal about timing of rate hikes
- Labor market progress has been notable
- Inflation running 'well above' moderate overshoot of 2% goal
- This year's unwelcome inflation surge will be largely transitory
- Bar for taper on inflation 'more than' met while on employment it's 'all but met'
This is similar to his September speech.