Fed's Clarida: Gradual taper concluding mid-2022 may soon be warranted

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Fed vice chair

Comments from the Fed vice chair
  • Risks to inflation are to the upside
  • Fed would react to persistent upside move in inflation expectations but that isn't happening now
  • Decision on pace of asset purchases won't be intended to carry signal about timing of rate hikes
  • Labor market progress has been notable
  • Inflation running 'well above' moderate overshoot of 2% goal
  • This year's unwelcome inflation surge will be largely transitory
  • Bar for taper on inflation 'more than' met while on employment it's 'all but met'
This is similar to his September speech.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose