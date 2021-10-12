Fed's Clarida: Gradual taper concluding mid-2022 may soon be warranted

Comments from the Fed vice chair





Risks to inflation are to the upside

Fed would react to persistent upside move in inflation expectations but that isn't happening now

Decision on pace of asset purchases won't be intended to carry signal about timing of rate hikes

Labor market progress has been notable

Inflation running 'well above' moderate overshoot of 2% goal

This year's unwelcome inflation surge will be largely transitory

Bar for taper on inflation 'more than' met while on employment it's 'all but met'

This is similar to his September speech.





