Feds Clarida speak at a Fed Listens event
Speaking in SF. Meanwhile Feds' Kaplan is speaking to reporters in Dallas
Clarida:
- Key to ask if makeup inflation strategies really work
- inflation expectations consistent with price stability
- rising wages not putting upward pressure on inflation
- US inflation expectations are in a range that are consistent with the Fed's mandate
- inflation is running close to the Fed's 2% target
Kaplan
Fed's Richard Clarida is on the FOMC Board and as such is a permanent voting member on the FOMC.
- trade uncertainty's causing sluggish business investment
- some Texas companies are having hard time hiring skilled workers
The Fed's Kaplan is the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve and is not a voting member in 2019, but will be a voting member in 2020.