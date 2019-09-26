Feds Clarida speak at a Fed Listens event

Speaking in SF. Meanwhile Feds' Kaplan is speaking to reporters in Dallas

Clarida:
  • Key to ask if makeup inflation strategies really work
  • inflation expectations consistent with price stability
  • rising wages not putting upward pressure on inflation
  • US inflation expectations are in a range that are consistent with the Fed's mandate
  • inflation is running close to the Fed's 2% target
Kaplan
  • trade uncertainty's causing sluggish business investment
  • some Texas companies are having hard time hiring skilled workers
Fed's Richard Clarida is on the FOMC Board and as such is a permanent voting member on the FOMC.

The Fed's Kaplan is the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve and is not a voting member in 2019, but will be a voting member in 2020.
