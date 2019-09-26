Feds Clarida speak at a Fed Listens event

Speaking in SF. Meanwhile Feds' Kaplan is speaking to reporters in Dallas

Clarida:

Key to ask if makeup inflation strategies really work

inflation expectations consistent with price stability

rising wages not putting upward pressure on inflation

US inflation expectations are in a range that are consistent with the Fed's mandate

inflation is running close to the Fed's 2% target Kaplan

trade uncertainty's causing sluggish business investment

some Texas companies are having hard time hiring skilled workers







ForexLive The Fed's Kaplan is the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve and is not a voting member in 2019, but will be a voting member in 2020.

Fed's Richard Clarida is on the FOMC Board and as such is a permanent voting member on the FOMC.