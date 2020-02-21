Fed's Clarida and Mester to speak at the bottom of the hour

Both are speaking on a panel in NY

The Fed's board of governor member Richard Clara and Cleveland Pres. Loretta Mester are speaking in New York. Both are voting members on the FOMC.





According to the synopsis, both Mester and Clarida will participate on the same panel that will discuss feedback between monetary policy and financial markets at the Booth School (University of Chicago) Forum in New York.





Just hearing that Fed's Bostic may also be on the panel.

