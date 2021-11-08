Fed's Clarida: Benchmarks for rate hikes could be met by end of 2022

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Clarida remains dovish

  • Fed still 'a ways away' from considering lift off from current near-zero level
  • Policy path outlined in Sept dot plot would be 'consistent' with Fed's framework if current inflation and jobs forecast is met
  • Repeat of 2021 inflation next year would not be a policy success
  • Sees full return of pre-pandemic employment levels by end 2022, unemployment rate at 3.8% with participation rising
He's not ducking any of the big questions here.

