Fed's Clarida: Current framework has benefit of flexibility

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by Fed vice chair, Richard Clarida, in Zurich

  • Advantage of current framework is that it provides the Fed with flexibility to assess a broad range of factors and information in choosing policy actions
  • It is highly unlikely that in the next downturn, US 10-year yields will fall by the ~390 bps observed between June 2007 and July 2016
He doesn't touch much else on monetary policy or the economic outlook in his remarks. A bit of a boring one as such. The full text can be found here.

