Fed's Clarida: He looks at asset prices but never in isolation

Feds Clarida and Mester prepared remarks before speaking on a panel in New York

Board of Gov. Clarida says:



He looks at asset prices, but never in isolation and balanced against other signals for policy path



Persistent shifts in financial markets can be informative for monetary policy



Sees survey evidence as important as financial market signals in assessing policy rate, inflation expectations



When signals from markets, surveys, and models line up, the effects on his thinking is more material than when they conflict

Feds Mester:





FOMC statement can be longer with less boilerplate text

policy should not yield to market if views don't align



FOMC statement should say more on policy, outlook, risk



There are no comments released from Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic.





