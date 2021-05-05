Fed's Clarida: I don't think it's time to talk about tapering

We're not there yet on 'substantial progress'

True unemployment is still close to 10%

We don't see overheating as a baseline but in any outlook there are always risks

Highlights 5-year forward inflation rates 5 years out as showing that the market isn't seeing runaway inflation

At some point in time we will think about scaling down asset purchases

Says he expects growth this year of 6-7%

Sees Europe growing 4% and Asia 5%

Bank of Canada has a mandate to focus on Canadian economy, we focus on the US. Different countries will approach it differently; their actions don't change our views.



