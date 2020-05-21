Fed's Clarida: More fiscal and monetary support may be called for

The Fed put is on

'Unusually wide' range of plausible economic scenarios

Fed will continue to act forcefully and proactively

Will do more if necessary, says there is a possible need for more fiscal action as well

Actions so far are 'buying some time' for US economy

Pandemic will be 'disinflationary' as shock to demand greater than shock to supply

We will be watching during recovery at whether the underlying capacity of the economy is intact or damaged

It will take time to get a better sense of the economy's trajectory

Discussion about balance sheet and communications is 'down the road'

The longer this goes on, closer we look to lasting harm

Hope to have a better sense of outlook in the early fall

Fed briefing on yield curve control will be down the road



The Fed is repeatedly highlighting that it may (and probably will) do more to boost the economy without offering any real specifics on it besides some ineffectual yield curve control and even more QE. Still, it's clear that it's enough for the market, at least for now.





