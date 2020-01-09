Fed's Clarida sees some signals global headwinds beginning to abate

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Fed vice chair

  • Some repos may be needed at least through April taxes
  • Policy in good place, will respond to material changes
  • Inflation remains mute, but is projected to rise to 2%
  • Policy to remain appropriate if economy stays on track
We're going to get non-farm payrolls on Friday and the risk is that wage inflation starts to run. It's been running at a nearly 4% annualized pace in the past few months and that's forecast to continue.

More from the Q&A:
  • View on outlook intact since December meeting
  • We're focused on getting inflation up to 2% goal
  • Downside risks diminished a bit since the summer
  • Inflation risks are skewed to the downside
  • Have seen some pickup in break-even inflation and surveys recently
  • Fed policy is providing some accommodation

