Fed's Clarida sees some signals global headwinds beginning to abate
Comments from the Fed vice chair
- Some repos may be needed at least through April taxes
- Policy in good place, will respond to material changes
- Inflation remains mute, but is projected to rise to 2%
- Policy to remain appropriate if economy stays on track
We're going to get non-farm payrolls on Friday and the risk is that wage inflation starts to run. It's been running at a nearly 4% annualized pace in the past few months and that's forecast to continue.
More from the Q&A:
- View on outlook intact since December meeting
- We're focused on getting inflation up to 2% goal
- Downside risks diminished a bit since the summer
- Inflation risks are skewed to the downside
- Have seen some pickup in break-even inflation and surveys recently
- Fed policy is providing some accommodation