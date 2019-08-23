Fed's Clarida to speak on CNBC just after the equity close

Clarida on CNBC at 4:10 pm ET





Fed vice chair Richard Clarida will appear on CNBC just after equity markets close. The FX market will still be trading, however, so there will be some opportunity there.







We haven't heard from Clarida since July 18 when he gave a pretty good hint that a cut was coming with these comments:





US economy is in a good place but uncertainties have increased

Fed will act as appropriate to keep the economy growing

Data has been mixed, but global data is disappointing

Inflation data has been coming in on the soft side

Monetary policy operates with a lag, we look at risks

You don't necessarily want to wait until data turns

Baseline view is for PCE core to move up toward 2%

Need to set policy for baseline view and risk management

uncertainty on trade policy hitting confidence

limit to how far US rates can divert from global



BOE Governor Mark Carney is also set to speak to the network at 5:30 pm ET. Traders won't be able to react to that until markets re-open next week. Carney is also speaking at Jackson Hole at the top of the hour.