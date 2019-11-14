Coming Up!
Fed's Clarida: US economy at or close to Fed's twin goals
Fed's Clarida speaking in Washington DC
ForexLive
- US economy at or close to Fed's twin goals
- sees no evidence rising wages causing excess inflation
- inflation close to 2% goal, expectations at low-end
- US inflation expectations reside at low-end of range he considers consistent with Fed's price stability mandate
- no evidence rising wages are putting excessive upward pressure on inflation
- he thinks natural rate of unemployment extends 24% and below and includes current unemployment rate of 3.6%
- makeup strategies on inflation lead to better than average performance on both legs of dual mandate
- increase prime age participation a factor in restraining inflationary pressures
