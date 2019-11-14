Fed's Clarida: US economy at or close to Fed's twin goals

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Clarida speaking in Washington DC

  • US economy at or close to Fed's twin goals
  • sees no evidence rising wages causing excess inflation
  • inflation close to 2% goal, expectations at low-end
  • US inflation expectations reside at low-end of range he considers consistent with Fed's price stability mandate
  • no evidence rising wages are putting excessive upward pressure on inflation
  • he thinks natural rate of unemployment extends 24% and below and includes current unemployment rate of 3.6%
  • makeup strategies on inflation lead to better than average performance on both legs of dual mandate
  • increase prime age participation a factor in restraining inflationary pressures

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose