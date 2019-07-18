Fed's Clarida: US economy is in a good place but uncertainties have increased

Clarida speaks on Fox business network

US economy is in a good place but uncertainties have increased

Fed will act as appropriate to keep the economy growing

Data has been mixed, but global data is disappointing

Inflation data has been coming in on the soft side

Monetary policy operates with a lag, we look at risks

You don't necessarily want to wait until data turns

Baseline view is for PCE core to move up toward 2%

Need to set policy for baseline view and risk management

uncertainty on trade policy hitting confidence

limit to how far US rates can divert from global

FOMC just focused on doing our job and dual mandate

research shows you actpreemptively when you can (that sentiment was expressed by Feds Williams as well)

More dovish comments from a Fed Board member (voting member). Interesting is the comment about US rates vs global rates.



The comments more or less echo those of Fed's Williams.



