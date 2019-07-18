Fed's Clarida: US economy is in a good place but uncertainties have increased

Clarida speaks on Fox business network

  • US economy is in a good place but uncertainties have increased
  • Fed will act as appropriate to keep the economy growing
  • Data has been mixed, but global data is disappointing
  • Inflation data has been coming in on the soft side
  • Monetary policy operates with a lag, we look at risks
  • You don't necessarily want to wait until data turns
  • Baseline view is for PCE core to move up toward 2%
  • Need to set policy for baseline view and risk management
  • uncertainty on trade policy hitting confidence
  • limit to how far US rates can divert from global
  • FOMC just focused on doing our job and dual mandate
  • research shows you actpreemptively when you can (that sentiment was expressed by Feds Williams as well)
More dovish comments from a Fed Board member (voting member). Interesting is the comment about US rates vs global rates. 

The comments more or less echo those of Fed's Williams.

