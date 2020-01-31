Fed's Clarida: US economy is in a good place, inflation is stable

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Clarida on Bloomberg

  • Rate cuts will take time to filter through to economy
  • The Powell Fed has been very open-minded about finding full employment, we're not prepared to say we're necessarily at full employment. We're willing to probe
  • Labor market participation among prime age individuals is picking up, but we're still below where we were 20 years ago
  • We're not that far away from 2% inflation
  • Coronavirus is a 'wildcard'. We're looking at effect on China, global growth and ultimately the US
  • My view is that inversion of yield curve is that it's being driven by international flows and doesn't reflect US outlook
  • I'm not concerned about the inverted yield curve
  • Powell Fed has indicated it can act in anticipation of shocks
  • A one-or-two-quarter slowdown in growth due to virus wouldn't change Fed's outlook
There isn't much here to chew on. There's no new message from the FOMC.
