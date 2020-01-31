Fed's Clarida: US economy is in a good place, inflation is stable

Comments from Clarida on Bloomberg





Rate cuts will take time to filter through to economy

The Powell Fed has been very open-minded about finding full employment, we're not prepared to say we're necessarily at full employment. We're willing to probe

Labor market participation among prime age individuals is picking up, but we're still below where we were 20 years ago

We're not that far away from 2% inflation

Coronavirus is a 'wildcard'. We're looking at effect on China, global growth and ultimately the US

My view is that inversion of yield curve is that it's being driven by international flows and doesn't reflect US outlook

I'm not concerned about the inverted yield curve

Powell Fed has indicated it can act in anticipation of shocks

A one-or-two-quarter slowdown in growth due to virus wouldn't change Fed's outlook



There isn't much here to chew on. There's no new message from the FOMC.